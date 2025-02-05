Doncaster Rovers link up with Crown Hotel in "platinum partnership" deal

Doncaster Rovers and Bawtry’s historic Crown Hotel have joined forces in a deal dubbed a “platinum partnership.”

The firms are enhancing their long-standing partnership by announcing that the venue has become the club’s official hotel partner as well as a platinum partner of Club Doncaster’s 100Club.

The luxury hotel, set in the heart of Bawtry, has 77 bedrooms offering luxury, style and comfort as well as dining options.

Doncaster Rovers Head of Commercial, Gaynor Waddington said: “We have a fantastic relationship with the team at the Crown and Bawtry Hall and we are delighted that they are now our official hotel partner as well as a prestigious Platinum partner.

The Crown Hotel has strengthened its links with Doncaster Rovers.

“It has been a pleasure to see the hotel go from strength to strength, and their support of Club Doncaster has been unwavering for several years. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Craig and his team as we enter the new phase of our partnership.”

Craig Dowie, Managing Director at The Crown Hotel Bawtry and Bawtry Hall, commented: “We could not be prouder to be continuing our partnership with Doncaster Rovers FC into 2025, and upgrading to Platinum membership of the prestigious 100Club shows our ever-strengthening bond.

“We have worked closely with Gaynor and Suzanne in the commercial team over the past few years and have been extremely impressed with the business opportunities that have been created for us in Bawtry through sponsorship, marketing, branding and 100Club networking.

"It was a delight to upgrade our Crown Bawtry Box last year which has hosted many corporate hospitality companies and opened the doors for us to do business with them.

“The Crown Hotel Bawtry and Bawtry Hall are independent local venues, employing local people and supporting local business. Our partnership with DRFC enables us to cement this and spread the word about all things Bawtry and Doncaster and keeping it local by also hosting DRFC events within our venues and promoting the club locally.

“Our ethos is ‘Kick off with Doncaster Rovers and Kick Back with The Crown Hotel Bawtry and Bawtry Hall’. So if you are looking for the perfect venue for accommodation for business or pleasure, a wedding, celebration or venue, or restaurant or bar – we have it covered in Bawtry.”