Doncaster Rovers: Eco-Power Stadium catering facilities given poor food hygiene rating which means improvement is required
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Starbucks at North Mall, Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on March 6
• Rated 5: Milk & Honey at Christ Church, Thorne Road, Doncaster; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Coffee Co at 90 King Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: KFC at 28-29 High Street, Doncaster; rated on January 24
• Rated 2: Centerplate UK Limited at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on February 2
• Rated 2: Keepmoat Stadium at Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on February 2
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Black Bull at 12 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: The White Hart Hotel at Market Place, Silver Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 28
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Cream Hut @ Costcutter at 1 Centrix Business Park, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Yang City at 96 Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Chips Stop at 54 Miller Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 28
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.