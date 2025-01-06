Doncaster restaurant reaches the semi-finals of the British Kebab Awards - here's how to vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Doncaster restaurant has reached the semi-finals of the British Kebab Awards.

The awards, in association with JUST EAT, recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation.

Fans of their friendly neighbourhood food establishments can claim they truly do have Britain’s best kebab takeaway and restaurant by voting for them in the British Kebab Awards.

And in the semi final in the ‘Best Value Restaurant’ category is Turkuaz Bar & Grill situated on Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, which first opened in 2013.

Restaurant owner Suleyman Koca said: “We are extremely proud of our team.

"It’s an honour to be picked as semi finalists but we want to bring it home. None of this would be possible without our amazing customers and I would like to thank them for standing by us for so many years and hopefully we can get voted number one with the help of this great city.”

The British Kebab Awards is a true celebration of the industry, which naturally draws key figures from all sections of the takeaway and restaurant sector. The awards welcome a host of celebrities, prominent politicians, journalists and most importantly the nation’s hard-working restaurant workers for an evening of celebration.

Here is how you can vote for Turquaz https://voting.britishkebabawards.co.uk/turkuaz-bar-grill-doncaster