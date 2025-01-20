Tonight sees finals of the prestigious 13th British Kebab Awards 2025 – and a Doncaster establishment is in there.

The awards, which are run in association with JUST EAT, recognises and champions the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the whole of the nation.

Fans of their friendly neighbourhood kebab takeaways and restaurants can claim they truly do have Britain’s best kebab takeaway and restaurant by voting for them in the British Kebab Awards.

A spokesman said: “The British Kebab Awards is a true celebration of our industry, which naturally draws key figures from all sections of the takeaway and restaurant sector.

Suleyman Koca, owner of Lalezar which has been open since 2013.

"As a reflection of the kebab industry’s significant contribution to the UK economy and British culture in general, the awards welcome a host of celebrities, prominent politicians, journalists and most importantly the nation’s hard-working restaurant workers for an evening of celebration.

“The kebab industry is worth over £2.2 billion to the UK economy and has been an integral part of our culture for decades – it’s time to recognise and further promote its contribution.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday February 26 in London with categories including Best Kebab Restauarnt Regional, Best Lebanese Restaurant and/or takeaway, Kebab Van of the Year and Best Vegan Kebab.

In the final of the Best Value Restaurant section is Doncaster’s Lalezar BBQ & Meze on East Laith Gate.

Good luck.