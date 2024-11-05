A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Walkers Nurseries, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on September 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 511 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 375 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

A full English at Walkers.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

These ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.