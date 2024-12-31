Doncaster restaurant given new food hygiene rating of one meaning major improvement is necessary
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Classic and Contemporary Cake Company Coffee Shop Limited, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Yorkshire Caravans Of Bawtry Limited, Great North Road, Bawtry, was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 513 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 376 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The ratings are:
5: Very good
4: Good
3: Generally satisfactory
2: Improvement necessary
1: Major improvement necessary
0: Urgent improvement necessary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.