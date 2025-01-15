Doncaster restaurant given a three food hygiene rating which means standards are generally satisfactory

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means standards are generally satisfactory.

Banco Coffee Co, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at 15 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on December 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 374 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

For more food hygiene ratings in Doncaster visit https://www.food.gov.uk/

