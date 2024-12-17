Doncaster restaurant given a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Dec 2024

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means major improvement is necessary to bring it upto standard.

Woody's Sports Bar at Woodfield Leisure And Squash Club, Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road, Balby was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 511 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 377 (74 per cent) have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.

