Doncaster restaurant and bar reopens after devastating petrol bomb attack

One year on from the devastating petrol bomb attack which closed the beloved Marr Lodge near Doncaster, the pub has now reopened and is officially welcoming back its local punters.

The fire, on 16 September 2024, engulfed the property – with the main bar, restaurant and carvery area completely ruined. Full electrical rewiring and structural building work were required to start the pub’s rebuild journey.

Since then, a new bar, carvery serving area and flooring has been installed, with decorative furniture, florals and more added to revitalise the

pub’s interior.

September 2024: Marr Lodge was wrecked by a devastating blaze.

Striving to offer more with its reopening, there is now an evening dining option with delicious meals off the main menu, alongside Marr Lodge’s renowned classic carvery and daytime dining.

The re-opening of Marr Lodge has brought with it new local jobs, including new chefs and bar and waiting staff. In addition, the contractor appointed to re-build the pub was Togel, a Doncaster-based construction company, further emphasising the close-knit, local community

feel of Marr Lodge.

Speaking of the reopening, licensee Michelle Allison said: “It’s felt like a long 12 months since the fire at Marr Lodge, but we’re so happy to now be re-opened and welcoming our much-loved customers and friends again.

Pictured at Marr Lodge are Andy Crawford (Managing Director), Michelle Allison (licensee) and Dave McKie (Operations Director).

“The builders have done a brilliant job of restoring Marr Lodge to all its glory and we’re excited to re-open with an even bigger food offering. I

can’t thank our loyal regulars enough for standing side-by-side with us as we all watched Marr Lodge come back to life.”

Andy Crawford, managing director of Pub People, adds: “The excited anticipation for the reopening of Marr Lodge is a testament to just how loved this pub is.

“A hub for family meals and socialising with friends, we know how much our customer base has missed us. That’s why we’re so thrilled to have now reopened, just under a year after having to close. With our well-renowned carvery back up and running, alongside our new evening dining offering, we’re back and stronger than ever.”

The opening weekend for the new Marr Lodge saw the company bring in as much income in one day as they did in one week at the former pub, with 500 carveries sold on Sunday alone.

The new Marr Lodge features a refreshed look, a broader food menu and more emphasis on creating an experience, while still staying true to its carvery roots and community feel.

To find out more, visit marrlodge.co.uk.