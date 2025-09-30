Doncaster recruitment showcase to explore range of exciting job opportunities in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:05 BST
Job seekers and career changers are invited to the Doncaster Recruitment Showcase 2025, taking place on Wednesday, October 8.

This flagship recruitment event offers a unique opportunity to meet leading employers face-to-face and to explore a wide range of exciting job opportunities — including roles that candidates may not even know exist!

Attendees who register in advance at www.advancedoncaster.co.uk/showcase will unlock exclusive benefits, including:

One-to-one support to boost confidence and prepare for success

Doncaster recruitment showcase to explore range of exciting job opportunities in Doncaster.
Doncaster recruitment showcase to explore range of exciting job opportunities in Doncaster.

Expert CV guidance to help applications stand out

Access to hidden vacancies not advertised elsewhere

The event runs between 10am and 4.30pm at Doncaster Racecourse, Premier Suite, Bawtry Road, Doncaster, DN2 6BB

With organisations attending across sectors, including: rail; aviation; manufacturing; digital; hospitality; leisure and social care - it’s an event not to miss.

Employers attending include Network Rail, Wilmott Dixon, Royal Mail, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, NHS / RDaSH, Omega, City of Doncaster Council and many more.

The Advance Employment team will also be on hand at the event to provide personalised employment support to help attendees polish their CV, prepare for interviews and offer support to find and land amazing jobs.

For more information and to sign up, visit: www.advancedoncaster.co.uk/showcase

