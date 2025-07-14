Doncaster pub ravaged by fire to host recruitment days as re-opening nears

Jobs are up for grabs as a popular Doncaster pub prepares to re-open following a devastating fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marr Lodge was devastaed by a huge inferno last September and has been closed since.

However, work to rebuild the bar in Marr is continuing and bosses have announced recruitment days offering jobs at the pub and restaurant when it re-opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We’re on the lookout for friendly, community-minded people to join our Marr Lodge family.”

Marr Lodge was devastated by fire last September.

Two recruitment days will be held on August 6-7 from 10am to 3pm at Hickleton Golf Club, Lidget Lane.

The spokesperson added: “We have exciting opportunities in the kitchen, the bar and front of house.

“If you’re passionate about community, good service, and being part of a warm local team, we’d love to meet you.

“Pop down for a chat across one of those days.”

Flames broke out shortly after 1am on September 16 last year with crews from across South Yorkshire tackling the blaze.