Doncaster pub ravaged by fire to host recruitment days as re-opening nears
The Marr Lodge was devastaed by a huge inferno last September and has been closed since.
However, work to rebuild the bar in Marr is continuing and bosses have announced recruitment days offering jobs at the pub and restaurant when it re-opens.
A spokesperson said: “We’re on the lookout for friendly, community-minded people to join our Marr Lodge family.”
Two recruitment days will be held on August 6-7 from 10am to 3pm at Hickleton Golf Club, Lidget Lane.
The spokesperson added: “We have exciting opportunities in the kitchen, the bar and front of house.
“If you’re passionate about community, good service, and being part of a warm local team, we’d love to meet you.
“Pop down for a chat across one of those days.”
Flames broke out shortly after 1am on September 16 last year with crews from across South Yorkshire tackling the blaze.
