Doncaster pub one of the first to show local football teams live on TV

Twenty five community pubs across Yorkshire – including the Old Bulls Head in Doncaster – are some of the first to install Sky Q, giving sports fans unparalleled access to their favourite, local sports teams.

Through Sky Q, venues will have a choice of up to 100 live events, including the Championship, League One and League Two football, meaning fans will be able to watch their favourite team on Sky Sports at least 20 times this season.

The pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the community wet led division of Admiral Taverns, which has over 200 pubs.

The new deal will see Proper Pubs become the first pub company in the UK to roll out Sky Q across its entire estate.

Proper Pubs venues which have Sky Sports and connected Sky Q as part of their subscription can enjoy over 50% more live sport this year, giving them more flexibility and choice and show the sport that matters most to their customers.