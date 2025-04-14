Doncaster pub handed a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Dog Daisy at Derwent Road, Mexborough, was given the score after assessment on March 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 267 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 172 (64 per cent) have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.

Ratings:

5: Very good hygiene standards.

4: Good hygiene standards.

3: Generally satisfactory hygiene standards.

2: Some improvement is necessary.

1: Major improvement is necessary.

0: Urgent improvement is necessary.

