Doncaster pub celebrating the May bank holidays by hosting special themed parties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the May Bank Holidays, over 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, including one in Doncaster, will be hosting special themed parties to bring local communities together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 2nd–5th May, all Proper Pubs will host a 'Country & Western Rodeo' themed party to bring in the Early May Bank Holiday weekend in style.

Customers at the Old Bull’s Head on St Sepulchre Gate can look forward to great music, themed decor and an unmissable tequila offer – three shots from up to just £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the second May Bank Holiday, Proper Pubs will be hosting a nostalgic '80s, 90s & 00s' themed party from 23rd-26th May with classic old school bangers and a fantastic five shots for £5 deal on Corky’s.

Old Bull's Head.

Proper Pubs is the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director of Proper Pubs, said: “Moments like this show just how important our pubs are to local communities. We’re proud to bring people together with events that are fun, welcoming and truly reflect the Proper Pubs spirit.

"We can’t wait to see all the amazing costumes and a big thank you to our pub operators in bringing these events to life.”