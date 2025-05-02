Doncaster pub celebrating the May bank holidays by hosting special themed parties
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From 2nd–5th May, all Proper Pubs will host a 'Country & Western Rodeo' themed party to bring in the Early May Bank Holiday weekend in style.
Customers at the Old Bull’s Head on St Sepulchre Gate can look forward to great music, themed decor and an unmissable tequila offer – three shots from up to just £5.
For the second May Bank Holiday, Proper Pubs will be hosting a nostalgic '80s, 90s & 00s' themed party from 23rd-26th May with classic old school bangers and a fantastic five shots for £5 deal on Corky’s.
Proper Pubs is the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.
Mark Brooke, Managing Director of Proper Pubs, said: “Moments like this show just how important our pubs are to local communities. We’re proud to bring people together with events that are fun, welcoming and truly reflect the Proper Pubs spirit.
"We can’t wait to see all the amazing costumes and a big thank you to our pub operators in bringing these events to life.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.