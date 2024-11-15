Doncaster pub calling on customers to write Christmas cards to people facing loneliness and isolation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty eight pubs across Yorkshire – including one in Doncaster – are calling on their customers to help spread a little festive cheer by writing cards to people facing loneliness and isolation this Christmas.

From today, Friday 15th November, until Sunday 15th December, the pubs are encouraging customers to write a festive message to someone at their local hospital, nursing home or community group. Doncaster’s Old Bulls Head is one of those involved.

Pubs will provide a list of recipients and will deliver the Christmas cards, making it easy for anyone who wants to take part. The cards will be sent out on 15th December, just in time for Christmas, bringing a little joy and connection to those who may be spending it alone.

Pubs are often at the heart of their communities, especially in rural areas where they provide vital services and serve as a safe space to combat isolation.

A recent study by think-tank, Localis found that 68 per cent of British adults believe pubs help to tackle loneliness in their local area.

The pubs taking part in this initiative are part of Proper Pubs - the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has over 200 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Over the past two years, across its estate, Proper Pubs has donated almost 40,000 Christmas selection boxes to local charities, with thousands more set to be donated this year, through the kind generosity of its community members.