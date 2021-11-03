Doncaster pub and restaurant given a four out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:47 am
The Manor at Old Denaby, a country pub and restaurant at Denaby Lane, Old Denaby was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's
website shows.
It means that of Doncaster' s 302 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 179 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality.