Doncaster pub and restaurant given a four out of five food hygiene rating

The Manor at Old Denaby, a country pub and restaurant at Denaby Lane, Old Denaby was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's

website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub was assessed in September

It means that of Doncaster' s 302 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 179 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality.