Doncaster pub and restaurant given a four out of five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:47 am

The Manor at Old Denaby, a country pub and restaurant at Denaby Lane, Old Denaby was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's

website shows.

The pub was assessed in September

It means that of Doncaster' s 302 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 179 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene and is not a guide to food quality.

