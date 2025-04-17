Doncaster potato supplier set for busy year after fresh link-up with Aldi
E. Park & Sons has been supplying potatoes for more than 100 years and this year expects to provide the supermarket with a record-breaking 70,000 tonnes of potatoes.
On average, the supplier delivers 650,000 units of potatoes to Aldi stores across the country every week and that number is expected to increase to over one million this Christmas.
Over the years, the partnership has gone from strength to strength, allowing the firm to make significant investments, including introducing state-of-the-art optical grading machines and high-speed packing lines to meet growing demand.
Shoppers can enjoy a summer salad with the firm’s baby potatoes or whip up a jacket potato, using Aldi’s pack of four large baking potatoes.
Richard Park, Managing Director, said: “Our ongoing partnership with Aldi has allowed us to successfully make investments within our business - we’ve been able to enhance our high-speed packing equipment which has increased our packhouse efficiency to ensure all Aldi potatoes are packed fresh and daily.
“Together with Aldi, we’re investing in sustainable farming and reducing our environmental impact. We’re ensuring top-quality fresh potatoes reach stores while supporting British agriculture.”
Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi, said: "We’re incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with E. Park & Sons.
“Their commitment to quality produce and sustainability mirrors our own values and it is brilliant to see the partnership continue to grow.
“Thanks to E. Park & Sons, our customers can enjoy great-quality British potatoes packed with flavour."
