Doncaster Post Office re-opens at new location to restore service to the community.

Doncaster Post Office has now re-opened at a new location - 12 Scot Lane - offering the full range of services as before.

The branch is in a brand-new shop. The focus was to get the Post Office open as soon as possible and now retail will be added of sweets, drinks, mobile accessories and stationery.

A spokesman said: “This has restored Post Office service to the area. The previous branch at 14-16 West Mall, Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster, DN1 1ST, closed in May, when the WHSmith store, where the branch had been based, closed.”

The opening hours are Monday-Saturday: 9am–5.30pm, providing 51 hours of service a week.

There is two full-screened counter and one combi counter available.

Post Office Network Change Manager, Mary Benbow, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored Post Office services to the community and with longer opening hours than before for the convenience of customers.”