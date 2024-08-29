Doncaster Post Office faces closure after resignation of Postmaster
A Doncaster Post Office is facing closure after the resignation of its Postmaster.
Following comments on social media about the future of the Balby branch, the Free Press contacted the Post Office for clarification on the matter.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “We have very recently received a resignation from the Postmaster for Warmsworth Road. A closing date is to be finalised and we will review Post Office provision in the area.”
