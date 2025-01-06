Doncaster police Shop Watch scheme delivering instant results in tackling retail crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police-launched Shop Watch scheme in Thorne is continuing to prove pivotal in combatting retail crime in the town with over a dozen shops sharing important intelligence and information on prolific offenders.

In September 2024, officers for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) decided to set up a Shop Watch, with retailers across the town encouraged to sign up.

The scheme covers Thorne town centre as well as the busy Quora Retail Park, with over 15 retailers currently signed up to the initiative.

Information shared through Thorne Shop Watch saw one persistent offender get brought into custody, with retailers in the town also using the network to share knowledge about the whereabouts of another.

PC John Sharp with the Thorne Shop Watch poster which is given for businesses to display once they have signed up to the scheme.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "The Shop Watch scheme was set up to create a direct line of communication between ourselves and other retailers and since its inception, we've seen businesses share crucial intelligence about offenders.

"This helps us to track their movements and patterns of behaviour which ultimately improves our chances of arresting them and ensuring that justice is delivered.

"A joined-up approach involving as many retailers as possible really is the best way to combat retail crime as it allows us to be proactive and keep on the front foot.

"It's been really encouraging to see businesses in Thorne sign up to the scheme and we now just want to expand this network as much as possible across the town.

"So if you haven't already, please consider signing up to the Shop Watch scheme as it really will help us to tackle shoplifting and retail crime."

The businesses who join the Shop Watch sign up to an information sharing agreement and will receive tailored messages and warnings, including photos of known shoplifters and people of interest.

They will also be given a poster showing they are part of the scheme which they can display in their shop windows.

If you want to sign up to Thorne Shop Watch or want more information about the scheme, please email [email protected].