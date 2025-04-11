Doncaster plumbing and heating merchant donates over £800 to St John's Hospice
The team from the Plumb Centre on Shaw Lane Industrial Estate rallied around their colleague, Wendy Varley to raise funds in memory of her sister, Mandy Turner to say thank you for the care she received from St John’s Hospice in Balby.
Wendy said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone - including our suppliers – who donated raffle prizes, along with my colleagues and customers for helping me to raise so much money!
“Our whole family received such amazing care and support from St John’s Hospice, so this is our way of giving something back to say thank you.”
St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager, Jenny Baynham said: “On behalf of our hospice team, I’d like to say thanks to Wendy and her colleagues.
“Every penny they’ve donated will go towards supporting other patients and families who need our specialist care.”
