Doncaster pizza takeaway given a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary
A Doncaster pizza takeaway has been given a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is necessary.
Roma Pizza at 50 Church Street in Conisbrough was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 309 takeaways with ratings, 184 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
