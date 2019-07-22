Doncaster pizza entrepreneur brings in 'first homemade vegan stuffed crust pizza'

Vegan pepperoni pizza.

Jim Fulbrook, aged 28, from Cantley is passionate about pizza.

By day he works at Pizza Hut but by night he runs his own pizza company The Green Pepper.

Vegan Pizza.

He said: “It’s all vegan and homemade and I’m convinced it’s pretty tasty too.

“We make the dough, the cheese, meat substitutes, and the sauce at home in our own kitchen.”

The Green Pepper Pizza business started when owner Jim wanted to host a pizza party night but didn’t love any of the vegan cheese options out on the market.

After making his own he decided to stock it in places such as The Village Pantry in Tickhill and Beanies in Sheffield.

Vegan Margherita pizza.

Jim has been vegan for four and a half years after meeting his current partner Nick who has been vegan for 10 years.

He built up his pizza skills by working in several pizza places across Doncaster over the last five years.

Jim said: “We named the business The Green Pepper because obviously Pizza Jim’s was taken.”

The business started in November 2018 and has now grown through the use of Facebook and Instagram.

Vegan Pizza.

The Green Pepper now makes around 50 pizzas a week for their stockists and the many vegan festivals they attend.

It took Jim years to perfect his vegan recipe - experimenting with cheese, dough and meat substitutes.

Nick Hetherington, Jim’s partner and said: “The cheese is different to many vegan options out on the market because it doesn’t have a tang.

“It’s also not oily and has a great mouth feel - we get tonnes of comments asking us to sell the cheese separately.”

Jim Fulbrook with his pizza.

Recently Jim decided to add an exciting addition to their menu - Doncaster’s first homemade stuffed crust vegan pizza.

He said: “There just wasn’t one available so we decided to create one.”

Jim’s hopes for the future are to expand The Green Pepper into his full-time job and to start a vegan takeaway service or purchase a food truck.

He also wants to add vegan dough balls to his menu.

They have various flavours such as margarita, veggie, pepperoni, and barbecue chicken.

A normal pizza is £4.50 and a stuffed crust is £5.50.