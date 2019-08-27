Doncaster photography competition is looking for talented local photographers to apply
Photographers could win £100 and have their photos displayed in Doncaster venue if they win this competition.
Barratt Developments is looking for Doncaster’s best amateur photographer.
Local housebuilder, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, is launching a competition to scout out Doncaster’s most talented photographers.
Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “This competition offers a unique opportunity for people to promote hidden gems within their local community.“ We encourage people of all ages to get involved in this activity and hope to see examples of local wildlife, historical buildings and architecture within the entries.“We’re very excited to see everyone’s entries and look forward to showcasing local talent from across the region in our show homes and sales offices in the near future.”
To showcase the beauty of the areas in which it builds, the housebuilder is calling for local residents to take part in a photography competition, encouraging people to spend more time outdoors during the summer months, exploring their community either individually, with friends or family, to capture the things that make their local area special.
The winning photographs will be showcased in the sales offices of the Park Edge and Torne Farm developments to illustrate the very best that local communities have to offer.The competition winners could also be in with a chance of winning a cash prize of up to £100 in recognition of their achievements.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The competition will run from Monday, August 5 to Saturday, August 31.
Entrants are encouraged to send their meaningful and high-quality images to YorkshirePR@Barratthomes.co.uk with a brief description of the image alongside their full name, contact details and where the photograph was taken.
We will also be posting some of the entries on our Instagram: @DoncasterFP
Winners will be announced the week commencing Monday September 2 and arrangements will be made for the winners to visit their luxury print displayed in pride of place on the development in their local community and receive their cash prize.
For full T & C’s and entry details, please visit: http://newsroom.ilk.agency/barratt-homes-north/termsandconditions/