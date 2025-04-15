Doncaster permanent makeup artists launch new business to raise industry standards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a bold move to transform an often-overlooked industry, two Doncaster permanent makeup (PMU) artists are launching a new business venture with a mission that extends far beyond beauty.

Natasha Shildrick and Ruby Fox, both respected professionals in the PMU community, are teaming up to address what they see as a serious lack of regulation and standards within their field.

Their new business, The National Association of Beauty Professionals (NABP), is a rallying cry for accountability, education, and ethical practices in an industry where oversight is often minimal or inconsistent.

“Too many people are being harmed by undertrained artists and outdated techniques,” said Natasha, who has over six years of experience in the industry and now owns her own training academy in Bawtry.

“We’ve seen clients come to us with botched work and the emotional scars to match. It’s heartbreaking—and it’s preventable.”

The duo says the current regulatory framework for PMU is a patchwork at best. Licensing requirements vary widely by region, and in some areas, there’s virtually no oversight at all. This, they argue, puts both artists and clients at risk.

“It’s not enough to be passionate about your craft—you need to be properly educated, trained, and held to a high standard,” said Ruby Fox. “We’re tired of seeing our industry treated like the Wild West. We’re here to change that.”

The NABP plan to use yearly assessments to check that artists have all of the necessary things in place to enable them to work safely and effectively—but their long-term goal is to evolve into a hub for ethical PMU education and advocacy.

Plans are already underway to develop a tiered membership system, push for legislation, and create a community where transparency and safety come first.

They’ve already begun collaborating with industry leaders, local artists and training providers and even local MP’s to discuss the need for stricter guidelines and best practices.

“This isn’t just about us,” said Ruby. “This is about standing up for what we believe in and protecting the future of our industry.”

The launch of the NABP is scheduled for the very near future and the community is already buzzing with support.

The waitlist for the membership release opened a couple of days ago and has already received an overwhelming response.

Whether you’re a PMU enthusiast or just someone who cares about safer beauty practices, Natasha and Ruby are inviting you to be part of the change.

“We want to leave a legacy,” said Natasha. “Not just of beautiful work—but of real, lasting impact.”

To find out more about Natasha and Ruby’s work and to get in touch please visit their Instagram page at:

Or the website https://nabpuk.mykajabi.com