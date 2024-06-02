Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster city centre pension company has announced its expansion with the acquisition of a financial expert firm.

My Pension Expert, which is based in Duke Street in the city centre, has announced the acquisition of Tenet&You, a financial adviser that provides tailored advice to ensure clients’ finances are in the best possible place to match their individual circumstances and aspirations.

My Pension Expert provides independent financial advice to consumers nationwide via telephone and video conferencing.

A spokesperson said the acquisition will combine the strengths and expertise of My Pension Expert and Tenet&You, further improving access to independent financial advice and ensuring the best possible outcomes for consumers.

Tenet&You has £490 million assets under administration, taking the combined entity of Tenet&You and My Pension Expert to approximately £1 billion assets under influence.

In due course, all clients will be moved across to My Pension Expert systems as they become part of the My Pension Expert group. Both parties are focused on there being a seamless transition for clients.

Andrew Megson, CEO of My Pension Expert, said: “We’re delighted to conclude the acquisition of Tenet&You; a business which shares our ambition to empower all UK consumers to achieve their financial goals, and build our organic growth model. This exciting move will ensure My Pension Expert can deliver high-quality, independent financial advice to more people across the country.

“Throughout this entire process, our focus has been on ensuring the best possible outcomes for the existing Tenet&You customers. A great deal of work has gone into making sure the move is seamless, and My Pension Expert is perfectly positioned to provide our new clients with outstanding service and care.

“This marks our first acquisition, and we look forward to continuing our growth and strengthening our offering in the years to come. We’re an ambitious business, and the entire team are excited to continue driving My Pension Expert forward in the years to come.”