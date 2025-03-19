Doncaster partner in waste company ordered to £7,996.05 after prosecution for failing to comply with a demand for information about materials accepted.

At Worcester Magistrates Court last week, Tetron Welbeck Limited Liability Partnership pleaded guilty and were fined £44,800 and ordered to pay costs of £5,605.05 for failing to provide details of metals processed.

The Partnership was also ordered to pay the victim surcharge of £2,000. In total the Partnership has to pay £52,405.05.

Edward Seekings, a designated member of the Partnership, also pleaded guilty and was fined £1,708.

Seekings, aged 41, of Bridge Lane Court, Bawtry, Doncaster, was also ordered to pay costs of £5,605.05 and the victim surcharge of £683, coming to a total of £7,996.05.

The court was told that the Partnership, whose office is at Hadzor Court, Hadzor, Droitwich, Worcestershire, had an environmental permit since 2013 to operate a site at Welbeck Colliery near Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. It was stated that the business changed hands around 2020.

The Partnership failed to comply with a formal information notice served on it after it failed to provide information requested by the Environment Agency.

The information was required to allow the Environment Agency to conduct an audit of the site to ensure waste within the correct category was being accepted.

The deadline in the notice for the receipt of the information was the 15 June 2023. No information was received.

Seekings sent a work plan on 15 June 2023 but it did not include the required information. He engaged with the Environment Agency but did not provide the information required.

Further attempts by the Environment Agency to obtain the relevant information failed.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We welcome this sentence which should act as a deterrent to others considering flouting the law.

“As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to pursue any person failing to provide information requested.

“The Environment Agency served a formal legal notice in this case requiring information to be provided. It is a criminal offence to fail to comply with a notice requiring information.”

If anyone is suspicious of waste activities they should call the 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.

The Charge

Tetron Welbeck LLP (Company Number OC366746) failed without reasonable excuse by 15 June 2023 to furnish to the Environment Agency information required by a Notice in writing dated 15th May 2023.

This was served on it pursuant to section 71(2) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, contrary to section 71(3) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The offence was committed with the consent or connivance of, or was attributable to any neglect on the part of Edward Seekings, contrary to Section 157(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.