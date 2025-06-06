Doncaster pallet firm staff recommend factory to city jobseekers

Staff at a Doncaster firm have recorded a video – encouraging city jobseekers to come and work with them.

Sonny Sykes and Laurentiu Budaca, two multi-skilled staff at Junction 4 Pallets Doncaster, have showcased their day-to-day lives as part of a wider initiative to celebrate the firm’s employees and spotlight their working day.

A spokesperson said: “As Junction 4 Pallets expands, it is critical to show future employees what we do.

"The film highlights the work Sonny and Laurentiu do in Doncaster, with Sonny looking after all things PSS (pallet sorting system) and Laurentiu operating pallet machinery.

Sonny Sykes and Laurentiu Budaca have made a film promoting Junction 4 Pallets.

Speaking about work at Junction 4, Sonny said: “There is quite a lot of career progression because there’s normally a need for forklift drivers or machine operators, so, you know, you can progress from working on new production, to being able to drive a forklift, to working on a machine.

"It depends on how busy it is and how many people work here but it can happen quite quickly.”

Laurentiu, who has lived in the UK for over five years, said: “I’ve learnt how to use tools, nail guns, how to use machinery, because I had no experience, I’ve learnt everything here.”

Asked how long it takes for a new recruit to get up and running, Sonny said:

“Probably three or four weeks. They’ll do a few weeks on repairs and then gradually transition over to tables, which is new pallet production then when the manager is satisfied, and they’re doing work to a decent standard, they are inducted.”

Talking about the local area, Sonny says jobs at Junction 4 Pallets pay better than others:

“The pay is good,” he said. “It’s very good when you look at similar jobs, especially in this area. A lot of jobs will be close to minimum wage, especially when you become multi-skilled, so Junction 4 is very good pay for what it is. The hours aren’t that bad, if you don’t mind doing 12-hour shifts, because it’s 4-on 4-off.”

Laurentiu Budaca adds: “For me, I like it because it’s a bit physical, it keeps me in shape. I like it, I feel good working here, like I said, it’s a bit physical, it’s not for everyone but I like it.”

Watch the film HERE