Doncaster painting and decorating apprentice to help revamp Slovenian school

A painting and decorating apprentice at Doncaster College has been chosen by a national trade body to represent the UK at a humanitarian project in Slovenia.

The Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) is taking a group of apprentices to Dol pri Ljubljana in central Slovenia, where they will join their peers from across Europe to undertake a one-day repaint of an elementary school.

Henry Hart, who was Junior Runner-up in the PDA’s Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year 2024 and received the Chief Executive’s Recognition and Achievement Award in the PDA’s Apprentice of the Year contest is one of eight apprentices chosen take part by the PDA.

A fifth-generation painter and decorator, Henry works for the family firm, Henry Hart & Son. He said: “I am really looking forward to be going to Slovenia, working with different people I have not worked with before.

Doncaster painting and decorating apprentice Henry Hart.

“I am really looking forward to working away which I have never done before, learning from different people and how they do their work slightly differently.”

Hosted by the Painting and Decorating Section at the Chamber of Craft and Small Business of Slovenia, the 22nd International Traditional Humanitarian Painting Campaign will take place on November 29.

A welcome dinner will take place the evening before the day-long repaint project, with a guided bus tour and lunch planned for the day after.

Neil Ogilvie, Chief Executive of the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), said: “Henry will be joining apprentices from across Europe as part of a humanitarian project in Slovenia, thanks to the professionalism and skill he has shown in our competition events earlier this year.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people like Henry who are embarking on a career in colour to make connections with their peers from across the UK and Europe and enjoy a truly international experience.”