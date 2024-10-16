Doncaster nightclub retains premises licence under new conditions following safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster nightclub has maintained its licence with a series of conditions to ensure the safety of customers.

Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee ruled that Mambo nightclub on Silver Street could continue to operate under several safety conditions.

It comes after an application was lodged by South Yorkshire Police to review the site’s premises licence due to concerns over customers’ safety and crime and disorder.

Many of the authority’s concerns stemmed from a drinks promotion founded by the owners known as ‘Crisis Buster’.

The promotion allows customers to access six associated bars for unlimited drinks for four hours through the purchase of a £15 to £20 wristband.

Police had attended a string of incidents in the area during the promotion including assault on police and random members of the public.

However, the sub-committee ruled that there was no evidence that all of these incidents were linked to the promotion itself.

Several photographs showed people in the vicinity in inebriated and vulnerable conditions, however not all of these contained evidence that they had attended the promotion.

A solicitor on behalf of the owners noted that crime and anti-social behaviour had increased in the area in recent months, but that the promotion was introduced two years ago.

While police had suggested that the promotion was irresponsible, a recent risk assessment ruled that this was not the case.

Concerns were also raised by council officers over issues with food hygiene, cleanliness and allergens, which the solicitor stated would be taken onboard.

Police had stated that the owners of the nightclub “did not offer any solutions” to the safety concerns raised, refusing to implement several recommendations or begin using a free ID scanner which had been offered.

However the committee noted that welfare chaperones have since been introduced in the area to assist vulnerable people.

The committee agreed upon a series of conditions to ensure the safety of customers, including the enforcement of a challenge-25 policy and violent incident protocol and working CCTV in operation at all times.

All staff at the premises will be trained in dealing with customer behaviour, intoxication, spiking, refusal and incident recording.