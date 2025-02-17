Doncaster named one of best cities in Europe to invest in for third year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster had been named as one of the top five small European cities to invest in for the third year in a row.

The fDi European Cities and Region of the Future competition has once again named the city as one of its top five Small European Cities of the Future.

The European Cities and Regions of the Future project looks at the most promising investment destinations across Europe.

It assessed as many as 330 European cities divided into five groups - major, large, mid-sized, small and micro cities - as well as 141 European regions divided into three groups - large, mid-sized and small regions.

Based on population size, the City of Doncaster featured in the Small Cities group ‘fDi Strategy’ category for the third year in a row, including taking top spot in 2021.

A judging panel made of experts in investment promotion and economic development reviewed 117 submissions from cities and regions across Europe, in addition to collected surveys from European investment promotion agencies for the ‘fDi Strategy’ category.

Everything was ranked by performance across five subcategories: economic potential; business friendliness; connectivity; human capital and lifestyle; and cost effectiveness.

Glyn Jones, City of Doncaster Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business said: “I am delighted that once again Doncaster has been recognised and listed as a top five location for foreign direct investment in the Small European Cities category.

"The City of Doncaster Council continues to support companies looking to invest and in the past few years we have delivered several major projects across multiple strategic development sites in Doncaster.

“We still have a number of outstanding opportunities available and are keen to work with investors to help them realise the potential our fabulous city affords them.

"In addition to outstanding road and rail connectivity and a readily available labour force, Doncaster is part of the UK’s first Investment Zone and is set to benefit from a share of £1.2 billion of funding making it an ideal place to invest.”

The fDi ranking comes just weeks after Doncaster was named the fifth best city to start a business in the UK by Simply Business.

Six factors were used to create the Best UK Cities for Small Businesses Index - business growth, average turnover, average monthly rent, coworking locations, quality of life and startup programmes.

Both rankings firmly put Doncaster on the map as an ideal location for both established businesses and startups to invest and grow.

Chris Dungworth, Head of Business Doncaster commented, “The opportunities in Doncaster are vast and the team at Business Doncaster provides investors with outstanding support to realise these opportunities.

"Our team, alongside colleagues at the City of Doncaster Council, are proud of the strong and consistent service we deliver for businesses and investors.

"We provide expert support from property and land searches, recruitment support and upskilling, an excellent business startup programme as well as delivering long term aftercare while supporting access to funding, grants and incentives where appropriate.”

