Megan Louise Wilson, aged 24, of MLBeauty has been in the industry for eight years, having starteed her business at the tender age of 16 back in 2014.

She became a brand ambassador for world-renowned nail brand Glitterbels in 2019 after coming second in a competition the company ran.

Megan has now been shortlisted for the final of The Hair and Beauty Awards UK for the Nail Technician of the year 2022 title, which takes place on March 26.

Megan Wilson

In addition to that she has also completed her Level 3 Award in education and training soI can offer professional, high end, accredited training courses to help others succeed in the industry.

Megan told the Free Press: “My aspirations for the near future are to open my own training academy working alongside my own successful salon and to continue to develop my professional business experience and skills through further competitions and training.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support business both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Nail art like this has secured Megan a place in the final

A spokesman for thr awards said: “After a long year of struggle and strife for so many UK-based hair and beauty industry professionals, the Hair and Beauty Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition - even if they don't win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition this year and all amazing talent that has entered.”

