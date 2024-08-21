Doncaster MP meets with CEO to discuss the positive impact his business is having on the city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Direct Line Groups CEO Adam Winslow met with Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central, at the groups Doncaster office to discuss what they’re doing as an employer and the positive impact the business has had on the local community and local economy.
Mr Winslow said: “It was great to visit our Doncaster office, where my colleagues are focused on delivering exceptional service to our customers.
"It was also a pleasure to meet Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson to discuss the positive impact our business has on the local community and local economy. I look forward to DLG continuing to support both for years to come.”
Sally Jameson added: “DLG employ over 700 people in their Doncaster call centre, and I was given the opportunity to talk with some of the staff and answer their questions on national and local matters.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.