Doncaster MP meets with CEO to discuss the positive impact his business is having on the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster MP recently met with the CEO of a nationwide firmto discuss the positive impact his business is having on the city.

Direct Line Groups CEO Adam Winslow met with Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central, at the groups Doncaster office to discuss what they’re doing as an employer and the positive impact the business has had on the local community and local economy.

Mr Winslow said: “It was great to visit our Doncaster office, where my colleagues are focused on delivering exceptional service to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was also a pleasure to meet Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson to discuss the positive impact our business has on the local community and local economy. I look forward to DLG continuing to support both for years to come.”

MP Sally Jameson and Adam Winslow.

Sally Jameson added: “DLG employ over 700 people in their Doncaster call centre, and I was given the opportunity to talk with some of the staff and answer their questions on national and local matters.”