Doncaster mobile chip shop on the road to industry award success

Three of the UK’s best mobile fish and chip businesses are buckling up for an awesome ride as they speed closer towards claiming the Mobile Operator of the Year trophy at the National Fish & Chip Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strong starting lineup of hopefuls, which operate out of vans, trailers or other mobile units, faced representatives from the fish and chip industry who were looking for early indicators of great drive, promise and ‘engine-uity’.

Following intensive appraisal proceedings, three businesses – including Time and a Plaice in Doncaster – were successful in overtaking the rest of their competitors having scored favourably in the assessments for their ability to cater for local and out-of-town customers, as well as at bespoke events such as festivals, weddings and corporate events, without any deviation on product quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objective of the National Fish & Chip Awards is to ensure the sector is achieving high standards and to embolden business owners and their teams to strive for more in areas such as industry understanding, product knowledge, environmental awareness, sustainable measures, operational approaches and employer responsibilities.

Mobile chip shop Time and a Plaice on the road to industry award success.

The mobile fish and chip shops that have worked tirelessly to reach the category final are:

Lincolnshire

A Salt ‘n’ Battery, Crowle

Lancashire

Country Fried, Blackburn

Yorkshire

Time and Plaice, Doncaster

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which organises the awards, says: “There is so much respect and admiration for all the mobile fish and chip operators out there as working conditions tend to be much more unpredictable than brick-and-mortar outlets.

“They may have to get their vehicle through uneven terrain, a fryer could suddenly pack in when there’s a queue of hungry diners waiting for some delicious food. There are so many anomalies to be ready for, so the pressure is on to deliver whatever the weather and in some cases, this is literal! Our finalists have demonstrated quick-thinking, great leadership and operational innovation that has impressed to no end – may the best van win!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsoring the Mobile Operator of the Year award is Kerry, a global expert for research and development, consumer insight, innovation and food safety and manufacturing. Its National Account Manager, Alan Pearce comments: “At Kerry we feel this category is unique. The planning skills, preparation and attention to every detail that is required to operate a successful mobile unit are key to providing great service and delicious fish and chips, whether you be catering for a corporate event, your regular village run or a couple’s wedding day.

“We are pleased to be linked with this award category again and its ever-growing importance in the greater fish and chip industry. Good luck to this year’s finalists.”

A Salt ‘n’ Battery, Country Fried and Time and Plaice may be heading to London for the awards ceremony on 26 February at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge but there’s no chance for them to take their foot off the gas just yet. The final hurdle – the mystery visits - stands between one of them claiming the victory like Mobile Operator of the Year 2024 winner, Stafford-based Jojo’s Fish and Chips.

For more information and bits on the National Fish & Chip Awards, please visit: www.thefishandchipawards.com.