Doncaster mini market gives away 1p royal bundle of cakes, biscuits and crisps worth over £7
To celebrate the King’s Coronation, Swaran Mini Market on Askern Road, Bentley, is working with Snappy Shopper to offer their customers their famous penny bundle again.
The penny bundle contains tea bags, cakes, biscuits, chocolate bars, treats, and a multi pack of crisps, goods totalling over £7 for only 1p.All customers existing and new can take benefit of the penny bundle and order it via the Snappy Shopper app and is available May 2-3. Their goods will be delivered to their door within 30-60 minutes.Hardav Singh Director of Swaran Mini Market said: “We have all been through hard times and continuing cost of living crisis in which our store has tried its best to help throughout but this bundle is different.
"We think this is an ideal opportunity to celebrate and what better than the Coronation of our new King. The bundle provides every household to have a small tea party in celebration of the Kings Coronation.”