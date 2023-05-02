Doncaster mini market gives away 1p royal bundle of cakes, biscuits and crisps worth over £7

The penny bundle contains tea bags, cakes, biscuits, chocolate bars, treats, and a multi pack of crisps, goods totalling over £7 for only 1p.All customers existing and new can take benefit of the penny bundle and order it via the Snappy Shopper app and is available May 2-3. Their goods will be delivered to their door within 30-60 minutes.Hardav Singh Director of Swaran Mini Market said: “We have all been through hard times and continuing cost of living crisis in which our store has tried its best to help throughout but this bundle is different.