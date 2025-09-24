Doncaster memorial makers win national Best Memorialisation award

Mindful Memorials has been named Best Memorialisation at the Good Funeral Awards, recognising five generations of craft, thoughtful design and sensitive support for grieving families across Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

Mindful Memorials has been awarded Best Memorialisation at this year’s Good Funeral Awards. The recognition highlights the team’s focus on thoughtful design, skilled stone craftsmanship and compassionate guidance for families during bereavement.

“For us, memorialisation is about more than stone,” said Nicole Glassner de carvalho, Branch Manager of Doncaster Mindful Memorials. “It’s about walking alongside families during one of life’s hardest journeys and shaping tributes that reflect love, legacy and place.”

The Good Funeral Awards set a benchmark for excellence and innovation across UK death care. The accolade marks a milestone for Mindful Memorials’ five-generation family craft, supporting local families with bespoke memorials that balance design quality with deep care.