Doncaster Market's Clam and Cork handed a one food hygiene rating meaning major improvement is needed
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Trattoria Toscana at 30 Newlands Drive, Cusworth, Doncaster; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Everingham Cafe & Restaurant at 14 Everingham Road, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Brew Box at Old Bill Sandwich Box, Armthorpe Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: The Bulrush at The Bullrush, Barnburgh Fishing Lakes, Ludwell Hill, Barnburgh; rated on April 9
• Rated 1: Clam and Cork Ltd at Stalls 3 To 6, Fish Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on March 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Temple Doncaster at 20 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: The Kings Chamber at Capitol Park, Omega Boulevard, Thorne; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: Bay Horse Hotel at Chapel Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on April 4
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Efes 2 at 199 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on April 10
• Rated 5: Mel's Kitchen at 204 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Pizza Hot at 9 High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on April 8
• Rated 4: Dragon I at 2 Crompton Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on March 14
