The centre, part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, has a mission to nurture and develop the advanced engineers of tomorrow.

Paul Stockhill, managing director at Agemaspark and vice chair of Doncaster University Technical College, has been named the newest member of the centre’s industry advisory board.

He was nominated for one of the ten places by Marc Rhodes, business development account manager at the training centre.

Paul Stockhill (right) with Agemaspark colleague Andrew Millis

Marc made the nomination based on Agemaspark being an experienced apprenticeship employer that can provide strong representation of an SME in the manufacturing industry.

The training centre’s apprentices are able to draw on the experience of an elite Russell Group university and the resources of a world-leading research and innovation organisation, whose partners include Siemens, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Toyota Motorsport and McLaren.

Two current Agemaspark apprentices, Alex Wilcox and Jay Ross, are working with the AMRC Training Centre having started apprenticeships with Agemaspark in September 2020.

Paul Stockhill, managing director at Doncaster firm Agemaspark who has been appointed to the industry advisory board of the AMRC Training Centre

Paul said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the board of the AMRC Training Centre, which is a wonderful asset for the region.

“I know the centre’s work well and we have seen some of our own apprentices, including Alex and Jay, really benefit from the expertise and additional training they have received.

"Both are now in their second years and well on their way to becoming exceptional engineers.

“From a business perspective, being on the board will give Agemaspark a valuable voice in discussions about apprenticeships and the future strategy to nurture the next generation of industry professionals.”