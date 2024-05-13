Doncaster local Julie announced as finalist in transport and logistics awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie Carrier, Chief Commercial Officer (UK+Europe) at Unipart Rail, has been announced as a finalist in the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards.

Julie is a finalist in the Industry Champion Award category, sponsored by Asda. A Fellow of the Institute of Civil Engineers with 30-plus years' experience in infrastructure projects in the rail sector, Julie's career spans design and construction in technical and project leadership positions. Since starting her career at British Rail, she has held a variety of senior positions.

At Unipart Rail, Julie leads a team focused on developing and manufacturing solutions to improve performance. Julie lives in Leeds and is an enthusiastic promoter of careers in construction with a passion for trains and engineering.

Now in their 17th year, the the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the important role that women play within it.

Last year's Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards

Despite industry progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles, and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-Founder of everywoman, commented: “Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations.

"The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030.

"Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy.

"Now in our 25th year, everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. We thank our sponsors for their continued support and look forward to celebrating these exceptional women.”

There will be two winners per category (Leader and Above & Beyond) and one recipient of the Tech Innovator, International Inspiration, Industry Champion, Male Agent of Change, Apprentice of the Year, and Sustainability Champion.