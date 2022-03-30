Doncaster law firm supports charity aiding vulnerable people across the globe

Taylor Bracewell raised a total of £16,775 for charity will writing campaign Will Aid last November, making it the highest donating firm in 2021, after its staff volunteered their time and expertise in return for a voluntary donation.

Donations raised by participating firms during Will Aid month are shared between the campaign’s nine partner charities – one of which being the British Red Cross.

The charity is currently one of many ramping up support for people affected by the war in Ukraine, which has seen millions flee their home to escape the conflict. Its vital role includes reuniting refugees with their families.

Lauren Smith, John Coulthurst and Clare Wyett of Taylor Bracewell

As well as supporting victims of the war, the charity is also aiding children in Afghanistan and is on hand to provide emergency response here in the UK in the wake of natural disasters or extremism.

Lauren Smith, a partner at the firm, said: “This has been a turbulent 12 months around the world, with the pandemic being just one of the crises we continue to face.

“Will Aid provides firms like ours the opportunity to reach more people in our community yet to write a will, both helping protect their loved ones’ futures while providing vital support to charities like the British Red Cross.”

The suggested voluntary donation for a single will at a participating firm is £100 and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

That money can help buy chlorine tablets to provide families with safe drinking water, or urgent medical supplies. It could also fund sleeping matts and blankets for those forced to flee their homes in countries around the world – as well as those in crisis in the UK.

John Coulthurst, Community Legacy Manager at the British Red Cross, said: “Every day, charities are helping people around the world in desperate need.

“Initiatives like Will Aid are vital to help charities like ours continue to be there for those through the worst of times.

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Bracewell for their support.”

Running since 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £22million in donations and many millions more in pledged legacies.

This year’s campaign will begin in November, for more information visit www.willaid.org.uk.