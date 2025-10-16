Doncaster jail project wins prestigious digital innovation award

An innovative education project across three Yorkshire prisons – including one in Doncaster - has received a national award.

The Digital College (TDC) and The Growth Company (GC) were awarded the Digital Innovation Award at the 2025 Inspire Justice Awards, hosted by Skills for Justice.

The accolade celebrates their collaborative project bringing secure, internet-free digital learning to prisons across Yorkshire.

Traditional prison education often faces major barriers, limited access to the internet, reliance on paper materials, and disrupted learning due to transfers or release.

TDC and GC tackled these challenges with a unique, secure e-learning solution tailored for the prison environment.

Using pre-loaded, locked-down laptops, learners in custody can access over 60 tailored courses, from digital skills and employability to health and safety.

Progress is recorded centrally and follows them post-release, where they continue learning at GC’s Activity Hubs.

The initiative has made a big impact with 91 of 107 learners at HMP Wealstun completing their courses, 66 of 67 at HMP Moorland, and 52 of 64 completed at HMP Humber.

The courses, designed in plain English and with dyslexia-friendly formats, ensure accessibility for all.

Upon receiving their prize at a glittering awards ceremony in Westminster, Ewelina Gryglak from The Growth Company said: "This project proves that meaningful digital education doesn’t have to end at the prison gates — it can begin there.

"By bridging the gap between custody and community, we’re not just teaching skills; we’re restoring confidence, dignity, and hope. For too long, people in prison have been cut off from the tools that prepare them for life beyond the walls. This initiative changes that. It’s about what’s possible – about giving people a real chance to rebuild, reconnect, and re-enter society with purpose.

"We’re proud to stand behind something that supports rehabilitation and helps break the cycle of reoffending.”

Erika Suba of The Digital College, added: “The impact is clear, learners gain confidence, qualifications, and a pathway forward. We’ve seen certificates from our programme make a real difference in job applications and reintegration.”

Supported by Police Oracle, HM Courts and Tribunals Service, HM Prisons and Probation Service, Community and SFJ Awards, Skills for Justice’s Inspire Justice Awards recognises and honours the hard work carried out daily by thousands of justice sector staff across the UK.

To find out more visit: https://skillsforjustice.org.uk/inspire-justice-awards