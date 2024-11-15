Doncaster IT Company Gain ISO Accreditations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster based IT and Telecoms company Jibba Jabba have recently been awarded ISO9001 and ISO27001 accreditations.

In their quest to deliver the highest level of quality and service whilst ensuring best practice for client’s information security, the team at Jibba have been working hard to work to the standards required and to help them deliver that, following a period of assessment, they have been awarded ISO9001 and ISO27001 certifications.

Jibba Jabba MD Ashley Harris said “We are one of very few companies, like ourselves, that has achieved both of the ISO9001 and ISO27001 accreditations and it was a big investment to ensure we stand out from the rest.

Companies in the professional services industry, such as solicitors, accountants and any regulatory industry, demand and need their providers to deliver a service underpinned by these accreditations.

Together, these certifications demonstrate our commitment to quality and security, boosting trust, enhancing reputations of both ourselves and our clients who value adherence to a globally recognised data protection framework and standards.”

To find out more about Jibba Jabba and their accreditations please get in touch via email at [email protected] or call us on 01302 247530.