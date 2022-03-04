Doncaster is the most entreprenurial town in the UK with the most businesses created in the past two years

After such many challenging years for businesses across the UK, Instant Offices has analysed Companies House data to work out which UK cities and towns are fighting back with the strongest entrepreneurial spirit?

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:27 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:45 am

Instant Offices analysed the population to startup ratio across the country’s top places to discover which locations saw the highest concentration of entrepreneurs in the last 12 months.

The data revealed the top locations for entrepreneurs launching new ventures.

Doncaster was the UK’s most entrepreneurial town/city, with a 27 per cent increase in the number of businesses registered in 2021.

There has been a 27% increase in businesses in Doncaster

But what types of businesses are thriving in Doncaster and how many have been started in the past year? Well, it looks like freight transport has taken the top spot.

The widespread switch to remote working and online shopping has fuelled a high demand for getting more things delivered and fast.

Doncaster, with a population of 114,900, saw 2,416 businesses started in 2020 compared to 3,067 last year.

