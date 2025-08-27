Doncaster industrial supplier named as new stadium stand sponsor

A Doncaster firm has been unveiled as the new sponsor of a stand at the city’s Eco Power Stadium.

Signet, a leading UK supplier of engineering supplies, has been announced as an Official Platinum Partner and East Stand sponsor of Doncaster Rovers.

The partnership underscores Signet’s commitment to supporting the local community and championing excellence both on and off the pitch.

With a shared focus on reliability, teamwork, and dedication, Signet and Doncaster Rovers are united in their goal of driving progress and creating positive impact across Doncaster and beyond, a spokesperson said.

“This partnership is a natural fit for Signet,” said John Pogmore, Managing Director at Signet.

“As a business with deep roots in Doncaster, we’re passionate about playing an active role in supporting organisations that bring our community together.

"Becoming a Platinum Partner of Doncaster Rovers and the Eco-Power Stadium reflects our values of trust, collaboration and striving for success.”

The Platinum partnership will see Signet’s brand prominently featured throughout the stadium, supporting fan engagement initiatives, and working closely with the club on community projects and business networking opportunities.

Club Doncaster’s Gaynor Waddington, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Signet as a Platinum Partner.

"Their reputation for quality, service, and local investment makes them an ideal partner as we continue to strengthen our ties with businesses that share our passion for Doncaster.

"Given that Signet have been significant partners here at the club for a while now and sponsors of our stadium operations team, the progression to Platinum Partners feels like the next step to further enhance brand awareness and elevation of the sponsorship package.”