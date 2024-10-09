Doncaster Indian takeaway handed a three food hygiene rating which means standards are generally satisfactory

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ruchi Indian Takeaway, at Adjacent 1, St Helens Road, Belle Vue, was given the score after assessment on September 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 311 takeaways with ratings, 189 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterBelle VueFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice