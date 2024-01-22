Doncaster Indian restaurant previously given a zero rating is reinspected and receives a four
A Doncaster Indian restaurant which was previously given a zero rating has now been reinspected and received a four which means standards are now good.
Mirchi on Marshland Road in Moorends was originally visited in October 2023 where it was handed the lowest rating of a zero which meant urgent improvement was necessary.But Food Standards Agency representatives revisited the site on January 11, 2024, handed it a four.