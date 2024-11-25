Doncaster health and safety leader becomes President of professional body

The Head of Environment, Health and Safety at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust has become the President of her professional membership body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Nicoll was confirmed in the role at the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) at its AGM on Wednesday 13 November.

She will be in the role for a year and will represent IOSH, the global chartered body for health and safety professionals which has 50,000 members, at events around the world and will also act as Chair of its Council, the body which represents its members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly has previously held several other volunteering roles for the Institution. Away from IOSH, she represents health and safety for a special educational trust in Doncaster and is a board member for the Recovery Coach Academy, which delivers coaching skills for people recovering from addiction.

Kelly Nicoll.

She has a number of key themes as President, including calling for health and safety professionals to look after themselves to ensure they protect others.

“I want to explore how we look after ourselves when we spend so much time looking after others,” she said. “I have experienced both burnout and very poor mental health during my career but found that I felt I was unable to reach out to people because I was always the one that others reached out to.

“Building excellence within our profession, one of IOSH’s missions, cannot be done without ensuring that we have the resilience, and the support and network around us when we need it. We cannot create a safe and healthy world of work without the input of others. So, how do we support each other? And how do we ensure that we get the help and support that we need when we need it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before joining the trust, Kelly worked in industries including rail, facilities management, the NHS, construction, events and broadcasting.

She has two other key areas she wants to focus on. One is coaching skills, especially management styles, with the other being fatal and significant incidents. The latter has been prompted by her personal experiences of workplace accidents in previous roles, one of which resulted in a fatality.

She said: “One resulted in a colleague breaking his back in four places. I remember walking into the hospital, hearing him screaming in pain from the other side of the ward, and seeing him in his hospital bed, surrounded by his family, and them looking to me for answers as to why this had happened to their child.

"The other was a fatal fall from height, and the trauma of picking up the pieces of a business after the tragic loss of a colleague is something I still carry with me.”