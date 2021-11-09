Doncaster-headquartered online bathroom retailer Victoria Plum has been named winner of an excellence award

The prestigious awards, which are now in their 25th year, are regarded as the benchmark for supply chain best practice. Attracting entries from across the UK and Europe, the awards are renowned for their rigorous judging process.

Held at the London Hilton on Park Lane, Victoria Plum won after being shortlisted alongside five other retail businesses comprising GANT, JD Outdoors, Pure Electric, Roper Rhodes and ToolStation.

Success for Victoria Plum

Led by operations director, Andy Svenson, Victoria Plum’s supply chain and logistics capability sees the company source, secure and ship more than 13,000 products from factories to its customers’ homes.

Commenting on the award win, Andy said: “To be recognised by the Supply Chain Excellence Awards for our team’s capabilities is a fantastic achievement for Victoria Plum.

“Our dedicated and highly skilled team excels across our supply chain and operational needs by having an agile and flexible approach, and by building strong supplier partnerships. We look forward to continuing to grow our excellent supply chain capabilities to meet the needs of our continually expanding customer base.”

The award follows a stellar year for the online bathroom retailer which saw it post a record 46 per cent increase in sales to £103m.