Claudia Goodwin of The Cosy Garden Room beat off stiff competition to reach the finals of the online UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best for blondes, Best salon decor, and Hair stylist of the year categories.

Claudia, aged 32, of Carcroft is a married mum with a four year old son and has 17 years experience in the trade.

Originally training with Toni and Guy, she has been self employed for the last six years working at various salons but took the decision to launch her own business in April last year.

Claudia Goodwin

Claudia said: “I specialise in balayage/colour change and lived in dimensional colouring techniques.

"I have just launched my second business for bridal hair called Linnieme & Beyond Boho Bridal Styling, a dedication to my mum.

"Brides get to come to my garden studio where I do bridal parties for all the bridal party with cakes and Prosecco, it’s a real treat.

“I never thought I would be so successful I just had a concept and a vision for a personal one to one approach which you don’t hear often in the beauty industry or in my area

Inside the salon

"People loved it. By the time I opened I had 50 clients on my wait list to visit my studio. My dreams had come true.”

She continued: “Growing up my dad was a very dedicated and driven man. I take a lot after my dad.

"I would sit and watch him over the years build his own business I now understand how much hard work it takes to build your own.

Inside the salon

"I was in awe of what he achieved and I knew I was destined to follow in his footsteps.

“I chose to specialise in the techniques I enjoyed to do and what clients were after in my area. I niched myself into a specialism and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.

"To be awarded as a finalist is the icing on the cake.

"My decor was built by my hubby, my dad, and father-in-law. My vision was a cosy natural retreat where you can relax and be at peace.”

The Cosy Garden Room is at Lodge Road in Doncaster.