Doncaster Free Press owner National World edges towards £61.5m takeover deal
Bosses at the newspaper owner – which also owns the Yorkshire Post, Sheffield Star and The Scotsman - said on Friday that they would be ‘minded to’ support the £61.5m deal by Media Concierge if it lays down a formal bid.
Media Concierge, which owns a 28% stake in National World, runs a raft of local newspapers in Ireland as well as direct mail and advertising operations.
It comes after a previous potential offer worth £56.2 million was put forward last month.
The potential buyer is among the original backers of National World, set up by former Mirror Group chief executive David Montgomery in 2020.
Later that year, National World snapped up regional newspaper publisher JPI Media for £10.2 million and it has since been linked to other major deals and was among bidders to buy the Telegraph Media Group earlier this year.